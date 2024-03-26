Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.61. 854,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $162.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.