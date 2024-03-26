Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Sells $397,670.52 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $397,670.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gennette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macy's alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:M traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 5,181,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.