Hardeep Gulati Sells 1,400 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

