ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,861. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

