Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 389,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,422,000 after purchasing an additional 173,746 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. 59,462,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,531,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 340.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

