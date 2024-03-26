2,239 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.60. 1,885,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.