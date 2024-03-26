Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin Sells 20,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00.

Andrew Dahlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm has a market cap of C$50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.6896208 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.