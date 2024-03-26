Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $24,964.11 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $24,964.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

