iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$422,937.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

Shares of IAG traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$85.29. 196,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.50. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3508982 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

