Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 3,437 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $69,702.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

