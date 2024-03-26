Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 690,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 2,859,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,482. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

