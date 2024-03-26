Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £40,622.80 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.61), for a total value of £40,622.80 ($51,336.79).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,593 ($58.04) per share, for a total transaction of £183.72 ($232.17).

Croda International Stock Down 1.8 %

CRDA stock traded down GBX 87.47 ($1.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,852.54 ($61.32). 194,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,779.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,708.72. The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,991.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.13).

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.71) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

