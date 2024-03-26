Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 2,150 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,150 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $19,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,323.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

