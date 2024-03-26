Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.61. The company had a trading volume of 803,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

