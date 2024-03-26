Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

NYSE:RACE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.07. 133,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,148. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $264.90 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

