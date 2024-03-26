Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.62. 5,118,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

