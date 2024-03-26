Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $256.78. 223,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,913. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

