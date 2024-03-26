Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $963.96. The stock had a trading volume of 199,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $956.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.59.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

