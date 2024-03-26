Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,630. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

