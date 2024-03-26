Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 3,764,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 875.21 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

