Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.