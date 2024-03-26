Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 1,041,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,117. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

