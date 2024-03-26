Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
HBANL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 16,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,363. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.
About Huntington Bancshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.