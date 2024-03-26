Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

HBANL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 16,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,363. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

