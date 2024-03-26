POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4726 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
POSCO Stock Performance
NYSE:PKX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. POSCO has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $133.09.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.