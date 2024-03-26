POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4726 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. POSCO has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in POSCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

