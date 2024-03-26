Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 110,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $519,307. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

