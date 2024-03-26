Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $138.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 16,985,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 571,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

