Paychex’s (PAYX) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 774,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,120. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

