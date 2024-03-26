Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 868,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 583,442 shares.The stock last traded at $30.47 and had previously closed at $28.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

