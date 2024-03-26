SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.38

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 191601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

