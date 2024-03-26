Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
