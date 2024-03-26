Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Ranpak Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 442,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.