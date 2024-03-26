Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.15

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 22061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Brink’s by 52.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 162.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.