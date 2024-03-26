e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.03 and last traded at $203.54. Approximately 213,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,484,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

