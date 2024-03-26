Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.76. Approximately 1,056,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,932,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.