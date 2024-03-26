The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 0.3%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.59. 9,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 93,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

