Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 246,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 136,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

