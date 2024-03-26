GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 6,328 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.62.
GAMCO Investors Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 25.53%.
GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.