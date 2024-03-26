GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 6,328 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.62.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 25.53%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.