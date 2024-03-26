FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.73

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 489573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

FIGS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $815.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

