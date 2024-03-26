Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Up 19.4%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 110,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 192,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 22.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.