Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $480.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $480.94 and last traded at $480.70, with a volume of 224289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.