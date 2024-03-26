Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.64

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.64 and last traded at $168.72, with a volume of 48376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

