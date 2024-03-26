Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.61

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.02, with a volume of 88513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

