Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.48. Approximately 787,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,296,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.