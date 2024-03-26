Nano (XNO) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $230.66 million and $3.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.00680408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00196077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

