VeChain (VET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $91.58 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The official message board for VeChain is vechainofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

