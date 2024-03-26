Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 317 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:IP traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,258. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

