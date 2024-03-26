Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 7,390,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,653. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

