Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Cut by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 625,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

