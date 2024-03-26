Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.67 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,916,774 shares of company stock valued at $290,705,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

