Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

