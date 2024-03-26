Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

